American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $919.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

