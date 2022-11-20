Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $1,340,521.14 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

