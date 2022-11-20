Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

