Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $823,800.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

