Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $400,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

