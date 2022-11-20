Analysts Offer Predictions for Centrica plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centrica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrica’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centrica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Centrica alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 110 ($1.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC raised Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.94) to GBX 85 ($1.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Centrica Stock Up 2.2 %

Centrica Announces Dividend

CPYYY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

About Centrica

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.