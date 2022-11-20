Analysts Set Expectations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

CSSE stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

