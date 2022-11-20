Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

