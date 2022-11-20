Analyzing Virgin Orbit (VORB) & Its Competitors

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.37 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.46

Virgin Orbit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 491 569 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 354.04%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Orbit competitors beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.