Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.45, but opened at $108.90. Applied Materials shares last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 98,784 shares traded.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

