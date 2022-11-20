AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $26,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $106.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $131.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

