Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Aroundtown Trading Up 1.4 %

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.49 ($2.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.24 and its 200-day moving average is €3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of €6.27 ($6.47). The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.29.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

