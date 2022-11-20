Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont Sells 4,342 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $19,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

ATRA stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,806,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.