Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.71. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$110.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$36.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$90.46 and a one year high of C$124.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

