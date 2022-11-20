Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $365,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

