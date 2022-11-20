Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
