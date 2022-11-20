Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 281.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

