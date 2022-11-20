Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

