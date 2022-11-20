Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,594 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

