Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 411,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 461,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70,634 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

