Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

