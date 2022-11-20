Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $369.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

