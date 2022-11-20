Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME opened at $172.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.73.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.