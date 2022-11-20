Atria Investments LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $178.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

