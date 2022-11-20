Atria Investments LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.