Atria Investments LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.