Atria Investments LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

