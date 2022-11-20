Atria Investments LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,970,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 513,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

