Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSS stock opened at $243.76 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

