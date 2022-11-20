Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

