Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,709 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTBD. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

