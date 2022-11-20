Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,812 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.58 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

