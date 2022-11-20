Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

