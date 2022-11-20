Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,516 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

