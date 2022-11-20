Atria Investments LLC Sells 170,090 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,090 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.