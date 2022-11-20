Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.