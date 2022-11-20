Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 128,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 627.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,660,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,396,000 after buying an additional 1,432,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 622,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 273,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $6,468,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

