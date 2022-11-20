Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

