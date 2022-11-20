Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

EQIX opened at $647.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.04 and its 200 day moving average is $636.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

