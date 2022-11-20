Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $106,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $327.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.