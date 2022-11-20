Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.