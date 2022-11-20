Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $1.25

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $1.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 12.9 %
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
