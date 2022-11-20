B. Riley Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $30.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

CYRX stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cryoport by 119.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 516,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 236.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 334,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

