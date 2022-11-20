B. Riley Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $30.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.
Cryoport Stock Performance
CYRX stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.