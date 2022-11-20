Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKA stock opened at €5.46 ($5.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.09. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.85).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

