BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of BancFirst worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Shares of BANF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

