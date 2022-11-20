Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0179 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

BBAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

