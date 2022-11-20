Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco Macro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.78 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

