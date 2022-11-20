Bank of Montreal Can Buys 112,951 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

