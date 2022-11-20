Bank of Montreal Can Buys 28,006 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of MarketAxess worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $259.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.66. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

