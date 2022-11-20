Bank of Montreal Can Buys 369,382 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 365.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.50% of Elastic worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Elastic stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

