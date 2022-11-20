Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.47 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

